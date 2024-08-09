DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jagguar, Funeral Lakes, Haftu

The Garrison
Fri, 9 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$19.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Jagguar, Funeral Lakes, and Haftu come together to bring a night of friendship, tunes, and vibes akin to watering your garden while drinking a Labatt 50. Come out to be regaled with songs off of Jagguar’s 2024 album To Failure, Funeral Lakes’ 2024 album No...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by The Garrison.
The Garrison

1197 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1X3, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm

