Eesah Yasuke - Mon ciel

Eesah Yasuke

La Maroquinerie
Thu, 19 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€19.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

De ses voix mélancoliques à ses proses engagées conjuguées aux sonorités rap, ama piano, néo-soul, gospel et électro, Eesah Yasuke transcende les genres et réussit en 3 ans à peine à envouter notre génération en créant un nouveau style hors du temps, intro...

Présenté par BLEU CITRON DEVELOPPEMENTS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Eesah Yasuke

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open6:30 pm

