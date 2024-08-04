Top track

Dingwalls 2 Launch Party

Dingwalls 2
Sun, 4 Aug, 4:00 pm
DJLondon
About

Come and celebrate the launch of Dingwalls 2 with Rocky (X-Press 2) & Sarahtonin (The Do!!You!!! World) spinning the decks.

Complementary Drinks & Pizza 🙂

See you on the dance floor! 💃

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Dingwalls.

Venue

Dingwalls 2

Dingwalls 2, Middle Yard, London, NW1 8AL
Doors open4:00 pm
100 capacity

