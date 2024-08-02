DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Doña Presents: 2simila B2B Osh

Doña
Fri, 2 Aug, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
Free
About

Max and Joe of 2simila and Osh are going b2b2b all night long for this very special birthday bash. Playing a mix of reggae, world music, amapiano, house both funky and deed, UKG and jungle. Old school and new school vinyl and digital, the boys come from gr...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bar Dona Ltd.

Venue

Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK

Doors open8:00 pm

