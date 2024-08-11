Top track

Thrifty Kid - Lucky

Thrifty Kid, Charlie Hill

Judson & Moore Distillery
Sun, 11 Aug, 8:00 pm
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Thrifty Kid is a an Alternative country band out of Chicago Illinois.

As a child raised in New Jersey, Charlie Hill found an identity in music, learning to play guitar at age eleven and clinging to the instrument the way one might a diary or confidant, a...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Judson & Moore Distillery
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Charlie Hill

Venue

Judson & Moore Distillery

3057 North Rockwell Street, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

