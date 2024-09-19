DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

YOU SHALL NOT YASS: The Extended Edition

The Clapham Grand
Thu, 19 Sept, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
From £14.64The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Saddle the horses, gather your fellowship and prepare to go there and back again for...

You Shall Not Yass: The Extended Edition

After multiple sell out shows across the South East of England since its debut in 2022, You Shall Not Yass comes to the iconi...

14+ (All U18s must be accompanied by 21+. No more than 2 U18 per 21+)
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

