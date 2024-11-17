DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Norman Wilmore & Corrie Dick

Kings Place (Hall Two)
Sun, 17 Nov, 4:30 pm
GigsLondon
£19.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Scottish musical duo Norman&Corrie bring their unique musical setup to present bewitching, adventurous interpretations of traditional melodies at Kings Place as part of the EFG London Jazz Festival, ahead of the release of their debut album in November 202...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Kings Place.
£
Lineup

Corrie Dick

Venue

Kings Place (Hall Two)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, UK
Doors open4:30 pm
200 capacity

