KANII

La Maroquinerie
Sun, 8 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

KANII

#BLUE TOUR

Kanii est un artiste entre hip-hop, R&B et emo rap originaire de Washington, D.C. Après avoir commencé sur Soundcloud, le rappeur a sorti son premier single "Audabe" en 2020. Deux ans plus tard, sa chanson "Attention" est devenue virale...

Tout public
Présenté par Cartel Concerts, en accord avec friendsandfamily.life.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

