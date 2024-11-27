DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Of The Wand And The Moon + Jaye Jayle

Supersonic Records
Wed, 27 Nov, 7:00 pm
€22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
FOR FANS OF Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Emma Ruth Rundle & King Woman

  • OF THE WAND & THE MOON (Neo-folk / Copenhague, DNK)

Of The Wand & The Moon est un projet solo de Kim Larsen qui a vu le jour à Copenhague, au Danemark, en 1998, alors qu'il était enco...

You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Jaye Jayle, :Of The Wand & The Moon:

Supersonic Records

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

