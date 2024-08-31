DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Pink Pony Club: a modern pop dance party
Party like a Midwest Princess at the Pink Pony Club all night with a modern pop dance party for the girls and the gays. Come spill your GUTS and sing-scream and dance to modern pop hits and deep cuts from Chappell...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.