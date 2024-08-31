DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pink Pony Club: a modern pop dance party

Mahall's
Sat, 31 Aug, 8:00 pm
PartyCleveland
$21.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Pink Pony Club: a modern pop dance party

Party like a Midwest Princess at the Pink Pony Club all night with a modern pop dance party for the girls and the gays. Come spill your GUTS and sing-scream and dance to modern pop hits and deep cuts from Chappell...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Mahall's.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Mahall's

13200 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, Ohio 44107, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

