Juicebox Clubnight

The Lexington
Sat, 24 Aug, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Playing classic indie bangers from the seventies to the twenties Juicebox brings together your favourite Lexington DJs to blast through the crates and pull out the good stuff.

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID required)
Presented by The Lexington.
Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends3:45 am
200 capacity
