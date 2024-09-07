Top track

El Khat - Ala Al Ma

El Khat

Public Records
Sat, 7 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Back in 2019, El Khat began to hone their sound in garages and warehouses. Experimenting with DIY homemade instruments, as an expression of a minimalist life philosophy, led the three-piece to create a collection of Arabic tunes of Yemeni origin. While the...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

El Khat

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

