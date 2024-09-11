Top track

Uzumaki - Hey There

Uzumaki

The Victoria
Wed, 11 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

On the surface, Uzumaki might embody the 90s slacker aesthetic but the music they make is anything but slack, with a thumpingly tight rhythm section, fuzzed-up guitars and earworm choruses in spades. Inspired by the likes of Teenage Fanclub, (old-school) W...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Pink Mist.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:00 pm

