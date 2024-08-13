Top track

Giift - Lonely

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Giift - Showcase (Solo)

The Forge at The Lower Third
Tue, 13 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Giift - Lonely
Got a code?

About

Giift performs boundless R’n’B which has proved her to be one of the most promising new artists on the international scene.

Her debut single, ’Fed Up’, premiered in PAPER Magazine, and since then, Giift has been praised by leading international media like...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Outernet Venue Ltd.

Venue

The Forge at The Lower Third

26 Denmark Street, London, WC2H 0LA, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.