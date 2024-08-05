Top track

An Evening with Mac Hanson of Joshua & The Holy Rollers

The Music Box
Mon, 5 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsRockford
From $15.08

About

After years of running under the moniker “Joshua & The Holy Rollers”, Mac Hanson has racked up a resume: hundreds of shows in clubs, theaters and at festivals across the US and abroad, with three EPs releasing and garnering a loyal fanbase coast to coast....

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Music Box of Rockford.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mac Hanson

Venue

The Music Box

218 East State Street, Rockford, Illinois 61104, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

