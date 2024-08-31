Top track

Day and Night Party: Sandy Rivera

Metropolis
Sat, 31 Aug, 2:00 pm
DJLondon
From £6.12

About

The magnificent Sandy Rivera joins us this sunny August for a whole day & night of soul-shakin' house, disco and dancing under the East London sun.

Expect an open-air dance floor, summer cocktails, street food & more, soundtracked by house & disco icons....

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Metropolis (Venue).
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sandy Rivera, Kings of Tomorrow, Ella Knight

Venue

Metropolis

234 Cambridge Heath Rd, London E2 9NN, UK
Doors open2:00 pm

