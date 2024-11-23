Top track

Sidepiece & Guests by Gray Area

Musica Club NYC
Sat, 23 Nov, 10:00 pm
About SIDEPIECE

Respected producers in their own right, Party Favor and Nitti Gritti came together in 2019 to form SIDEPIECE. The project sees them unite their styles and slide between genres on the electronic music spectrum, while keeping firm footholds in bass and trap.

Event information

On November 23rd, we’re fired up to welcome one of dance music’s favorite duos, SIDEPIECE, to Manhattan’s premier nightclub, Musica. Composed of individual artists Party Favor and Nitti Gritti, SIDEPIECE is coming back for Round 2 of a Gray Area party.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gray Area.
Lineup

SIDEPIECE

Venue

Musica Club NYC

637 W 50th St, New York, NY 10019, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

