Respected producers in their own right, Party Favor and Nitti Gritti came together in 2019 to form SIDEPIECE. The project sees them unite their styles and slide between genres on the electronic music spectrum, while keeping firm footholds in bass and trap.
On November 23rd, we’re fired up to welcome one of dance music’s favorite duos, SIDEPIECE, to Manhattan’s premier nightclub, Musica. Composed of individual artists Party Favor and Nitti Gritti, SIDEPIECE is coming back for Round 2 of a Gray Area party.
