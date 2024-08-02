DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Calabria Movie-DAY 2

Villa Comunale
Fri, 2 Aug, 9:00 pm
FilmCrotone
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Calabria Movie - 5th edition DAY 2

Panorama Italia - proiezione del film "Sei Fratelli"

Ospite speciale Adriano Giannini

Proeizione fuori concorso del film "Dive" di Aldo Iuliano

LEGGI ATTENTAMENTE! SOTTOSCRIVI LA TESSERA ASSOCIATIVA SU https://calabri...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Calabria Movie APS
Villa Comunale

Viale Regina Margherita, 98, 88900 Crotone KR, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

