Loris - Bank Holiday Rooftop Party

Headrow House
Thu, 22 Aug, 5:00 pm
PartyLeeds
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Natural Selection x souqsounds presents:

Bank Holiday Rooftop Party

Loris

MUSYS

Mami Chula

Kullab FM

Headrow House

Rooftop Party

Thursday 22nd August 2024

5pm - 11pm

Free Entry*

*Subject to capacity - free ticket does not guarantee entry

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Natural Selection x souqsounds.

Lineup

MUSYS, Mami Chula, Loris

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Doors open5:00 pm
150 capacity

