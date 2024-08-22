DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Natural Selection x souqsounds presents:
Bank Holiday Rooftop Party
Loris
MUSYS
Mami Chula
Kullab FM
Headrow House
Rooftop Party
Thursday 22nd August 2024
5pm - 11pm
Free Entry*
*Subject to capacity - free ticket does not guarantee entry
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs