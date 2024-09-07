DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

R&B Lovers - Sat 7th September - Panama Amsterdam

Panama
Sat, 7 Sept, 4:00 pm
GigsAmsterdam
From £25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Amsterdam we return by huge demand this Summer! Join us on Saturday 7th September as we return to the amazing Panama for a huge celebration of 90s & 00s R&B!

Our last event sold out in record time! We have an INSANE event planned with lots of glitter, gla...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Solstice Events.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Panama

Oostelijke Handelskade 4, 1019 BM Amsterdam, Netherlands
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

