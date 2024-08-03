Top track

Snakehips & Promnite - Couple Bandz

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Discotheke - Unity Worldwide Takeover

Apotheke
Sat, 3 Aug, 4:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Snakehips & Promnite - Couple Bandz
Got a code?

About

LA Based collective UNITY WORLDWIDE take over Discotheke with some SPECIAL GUEST DJ's all party long.

Free With RSVP - 21+

Saturday - Aug 3rd - 4PM-10PM

Apotheke LA - 1746 N. Spring Street

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Dept.

Lineup

Special Guests, Discotheke DJ's

Venue

Apotheke

1746 N Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90012, USA
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.