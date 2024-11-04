DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pitchfork Music Festival Paris 2024 - Judeline & guests

Trabendo
Mon, 4 Nov, 7:00 pm
€24.86The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Pitchfork Music Festival France 2024 présente Judeline & guests le lundi 4 novembre au Trabendo !

Judeline

Judeline est le futur. C'est ainsi. En de rares occasions dans l'histoire, nous pouvons trouver un cas similaire à celui de Lara en termes de préco...

Les mineurs doivent être accompagnés d'un adulte.
Présenté par Pitchfork Music Festival France.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Judeline

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Doors open7:00 pm

