Meridian Brothers + Guest

Petit Bain
Tue, 19 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Depuis 1998, le compositeur, producteur et alchimiste multi-instrumentiste colombien Eblis Álvarez, basé à Bogota, prépare un mélange fou de sons psychédéliques dans son studio-laboratoire sous le nom de Meridian Brothers. Ce n’est que l’un de ses nombreux...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Petit Bain.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Meridian Brothers

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

