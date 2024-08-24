DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Chippy's Annual Birthday Rave

131 McCormack Street
Sat, 24 Aug, 10:00 pm
PartyToronto
From CA$19.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

PEP RALLY is back to celebrate Chippy Nonstop's birthday with a sexy full stacked 2 room line up!

PR Room:

Safety Trance

Chippy Nonstop

Young Teesh

Joselo

Ana Luisa b2b Sofia Fly

PP Room:

Lady Shaka

Pxssy Palace (London) - Nadine Noor x Mya Mehmi...

This is a 19+ event
Presented by Pep Rally
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

131 Mccormack Street, Toronto, Ontario M6N 1X8, Canada
Doors open10:00 pm

