Top track

The Vaselines - Son Of A Gun

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Vaselines

MOTH Club
Sat, 12 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Vaselines - Son Of A Gun
Got a code?

About

The Vaselines were formed in Glasgow in 1987 by singers/guitarists Eugene Kelly and Frances McKee. Nirvana's Kurt Cobain regularly cited the Vaseline’s influence in interviews with the music press and Nirvana would go on to cover the Vaselines' ‘Molly's Li...

This is an 18+ event (photo ID required)
Presented by Bad Vibrations
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Vaselines

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
320 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.