Days of Green in Blue Denim

The Grove EP Launch Party

Off The Cuff
Fri, 16 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Join The Grove in celebrating the release of their first EP. With support from bands personally curated by themselves, followed by an array of DJs to take you into the early hours of the morning.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Off The Cuff.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Grove, SCORS, Warm Air Curtain

Off The Cuff

Arch 654, 301-303 Railton Rd, Herne Hill, SE24 0JN
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

