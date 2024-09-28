Top track

Menq - Nick Warren & Nicolas Rada Remix

Nick Warren (4 Hour Set)

Joshua Brooks
Sat, 28 Sept, 4:00 pm
DJManchester
From £11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We welcome back the renowned Nick Warren to Joshua Brooks in Manchester this September for an immersive 4 hour journey through his universally loved Progressive House! Get ready to groove to the perfect blend of driving percussion and soaring musicality on...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FreeFromSleep.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nick Warren

Venue

Joshua Brooks

106 Princess St, Manchester M1 6NG
Doors open4:00 pm
350 capacity

