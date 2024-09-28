DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We welcome back the renowned Nick Warren to Joshua Brooks in Manchester this September for an immersive 4 hour journey through his universally loved Progressive House! Get ready to groove to the perfect blend of driving percussion and soaring musicality on...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.