Nothing Made Sense: Free Pizza All Night

Ricco London
Sat, 3 Aug, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
£21.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

NOTHING MADE SENSE @ RICCO LOUNGE, KENSINGTON W14 8EZ

📅 Saturday, 3rd August | ⏰ 9 PM - 3 AM

🎟️ General Admission = 1 Free Mignon Pizza 🍕 (Vegan Options Available)

🎧 Music by NOTHING MADE SENSE + Special Guests

🎵 Music Policy: Dancehall, R&B, Amap...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Mental Billionaire.
Venue

Ricco London

11 Russell Gardens, Kensington and Chelsea, London, W14 8EZ, United Kingdom
Doors open9:00 pm

