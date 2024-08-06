DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Luxe, calme et déjeuner

Le Clarence
Tue, 6 Aug, 12:30 pm
Food & drinkParis
€307The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Dans le deuxième épisode des Priceless Dîneurs, le Fooding et Mastercard vous offrent le privilège d’une accalmie aoûtienne dans un Paris en pleine effervescence… Que diriez-vous de vous délasser dans l’hôtel particulier abritant le Clarence, l’une des tab...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Fooding.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Le Clarence

31 Avenue Franklin Delano Roosevelt, 75008 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open12:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.