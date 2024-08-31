Top track

KC Lights - Daydreamer

KC Lights

Sound Nightclub
Sat, 31 Aug, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$22.66

About KC Lights

Growing up on the tiny isle of Bute off the coast of Scotland, KC Lights found solace and cultural connection through house music, and quickly immersed himself in the community on the mainland. Now, he creates euphoric house and upbeat techno, counting Fat Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

For table reservations please reach out to reservations@soundnightclub.com

For any ticketing questions please reach out via our help form dice.fm/contact

This is a 21+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by 1642 Las Palmas LLC t/a Sound Nightclub.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

KC Lights

Venue

Sound Nightclub

1642 N Las Palmas Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
600 capacity

