Cory Wong Winter Tour 2025

L'Olympia
Tue, 11 Feb 2025, 8:00 pm
About Cory Wong

Most at home with a guitar draped over his shoulder, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer Cory Wong is known for his quick-fire improvisation skills, strumming through R&B, jazz and rock without breaking a sweat. These skills came in handy for 20 Read more

Event information

Le guitariste, producteur et compositeur Cory Wong s’est fait connaître à Minneapolis au débutdes années 2010 lors de jam sessions endiablées avec la section rythmique de Prince. C’est làqu’il rencontre le groupe Vulpeck dont il devient un fréquent collabo...

Présenté par GiantSteps.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cory Wong

Venue

L'Olympia

28 Boulevard des Capucines, 75009 Paris, France
