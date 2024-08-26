DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Notting Hill Carnival Quencher

Scala
Mon, 26 Aug, 10:30 pm
PartyLondon
£13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Release D Riddim presents

The No1 Annual Carnival After Party

The Notting Hill Carnival Quencher

Bank Holiday Monday 26th August

@Scala

10.30 pm - 5 am

279 Pentonville Rd

Kings Cross

London

N1 9NL

3 Rooms of music from Djs around the world plus g...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Release D Riddim
£
Lineup

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open10:30 pm
Event ends5:00 am
800 capacity
