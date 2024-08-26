DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Release D Riddim presents
The No1 Annual Carnival After Party
The Notting Hill Carnival Quencher
Bank Holiday Monday 26th August
@Scala
10.30 pm - 5 am
279 Pentonville Rd
Kings Cross
London
N1 9NL
3 Rooms of music from Djs around the world plus g...
