Sheppard - Say Geronimo! Tour

Chop Shop
Wed, 11 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsChicago
From $25.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Tickets starting at $20 + Fees

Sheppard is an Australian pop band based in Nashville. They gained recognition in 2009 and had international success with their hit single 'Geronimo' in 2014. Their debut album 'Bombs Away' won them an ARIA for ‘Best Group’.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Chop Shop.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Sheppard

Chop Shop

2033 West North Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

