Matt Wilson Christmas Tree-O

The Local
Sat, 14 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsSaugerties
From $29.87

About

Celebrate the holidays with Matt Wilson's festive and joyous Christmas Tree-O featuring Jeff Lederer, reeds and Paul Sikivie, bass.

Beyond drummer Matt Wilson’s formidable instrumental acuity, his greatest gift is his knack for invention and the unbridled...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by The Local.
Venue

The Local

16 John Street, Saugerties, New York 12477, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

