DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BSH 001: Alesso

Brooklyn Storehouse
Sat, 7 Sept, 9:00 pm
DJNew York
$79.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

BSH 001 - Sept 7:

Alesso

+21

Table Reservations:
WhatsApp: +1 (718) 614-2563
Email: info@brooklynstorehouse.com

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Brooklyn Storehouse.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alesso, AC Slater

Venue

Brooklyn Storehouse

Building 293, Brooklyn Navy Yard, Assembly Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Doors open9:00 pm

