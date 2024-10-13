DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Michael Shafar - Lots to Say

The Bill Murray
Sun, 13 Oct, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Your favourite Jewish, Melbourne-born, London-based, cancer surviving, lawyer-turned comedian, Michael Shafar, has lots to say about the state of the world.

Since making the move to the UK, Michael has made a name for himself as one of the freshest new vo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.