DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

J.R.C.G.

The Monarch Tavern
Sun, 29 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$20.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Hailing from the American Pacific Northwest underground music scene, J.R.C.G. is an experimental music artist combining elements of Krautrock, jazz, indie rock, art rock, electronic, and the avant-garde. J.R.C.G.'s 2022 debut Ajo Sunshine was released by J...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Not Dead Yet.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

J.R.C.G.

Venue

The Monarch Tavern

12 Clinton Street, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2N8, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.