Dj Babatr - The Journey

DBDB x 「lotura」 _ DJ BABATR + SANTA KLAUX + AZKURA

Dabadaba
Fri, 2 Aug, 11:45 pm
DJDonostia-San Sebastian
About

「lotura」 vuelve al Dabadaba para una noche veraniega de lo más divertida con 30 mins extra (sí, hasta las 06:30!!) gracias al horario estival. Aquí celebramos cada minuto exxxtra de bailoteo.

☀ Dj Babatr _ leyenda venezolana por primera vez en DBDB y en E_...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por 「lotura」
Lineup

DJ Babatr, 「lotura」

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

