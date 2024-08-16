DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join Aionia and Midnight Caviar for their first collaboration, Echoes of the Playa. While it often serves as the container for the night, dance music does not exist in a vacuum. It echoes across time and space, igniting memories and asking its listeners to...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.