Top track

La Maison - Original

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Echoes of the Playa: Gab Rhome · Tara Brooks · Oba+Flip · Kanykei

House of Yes
Fri, 16 Aug, 10:00 pm
DJBrooklyn
From $28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

La Maison - Original
Got a code?

About

Join Aionia and Midnight Caviar for their first collaboration, Echoes of the Playa. While it often serves as the container for the night, dance music does not exist in a vacuum. It echoes across time and space, igniting memories and asking its listeners to...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by AIONIA & Midnight Caviar
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Gab Rhome, Tara Brooks, ọba + flip and 1 more

Venue

House of Yes

2 Wyckoff Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.