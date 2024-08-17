DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
V. Marc Fort's 3rd Annual Birthday Bash (a benefit for Jason Austin's Direct Care Fund)
When: Saturday, August 17, 2024, 8 pm - 2 am
Where: The 13th Floor, 711 Red River
Who: Sincola, Ed Hall, Sixteen Deluxe (+ DJ Sue, DJ Jake Garcia, & DJ Marc)
Recov...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.