Disco Tehran

Colour Factory
Fri, 6 Sept, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £17.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Disco Tehran returns to London!

A multi-cultural dreamboat connecting the world to 1970s venues in Tehran, the party lands at Colour Factory in Hackney Wick this September for a night of dance inducing household throwbacks and rare music from the Middle E...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Columbo Music.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Colour Factory

Ground Floor, Queen's Yard, London E9 5EN
Doors open10:00 pm

