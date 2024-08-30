DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dance Music culture is built on the values of love, acceptance, and inclusivity, and throughout the cultures evolution, there have been leaders who embody those values through their music.
In the scene today, DJ Susan is one of those leaders, and his char...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.