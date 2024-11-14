Top track

Flamenco & Spanish and Latin American Songs: Alba Carmona

The Local
Thu, 14 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsSaugerties
From $29.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Direct from Spain on a USA tour, extraordinary Spanish singer and songwriter Alba Carmona's roots are deeply embedded in flamenco, but her music encompasses many traditions from around the world. Alba was the singer and composer of the famed female Spanish...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by The Local.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Local

16 John Street, Saugerties, New York 12477, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

