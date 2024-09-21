Top track

Wolf Blood - Kumate

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Wolf Blood, Feast of Lanterns, Lykoi Fel

Cloudland Theater
Sat, 21 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Wolf Blood - Kumate
Got a code?

About

Don't miss Minneapolis based stoner metal rockers Wolf Blood with new Alan Sparhawk nosie rock project Feast of Lanterns and killer heavy psych rock metal band Lykoi Fel

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Cloudland.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Wolf Blood

Venue

Cloudland Theater

3533 East Lake Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.