Pete x Bas x Fumez the Engineer - Plugged In

Pete & Bas

CHALK
Fri, 25 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsBrighton
From £19.94The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Get ready, Europe! Pete & Bas, the legendary rap duo hailing from the UK, are hitting the road this summer for their highly anticipated European tour. Known for their hard-hitting lyrics and unparalleled stage presence, Pete & Bas have taken the rap world...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by CHALK.
Lineup

Pete & Bas

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
825 capacity

