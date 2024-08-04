DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pride Sunday Day Rave

Concorde 2
Sun, 4 Aug, 2:00 pm
DJBrighton
£14.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Brighton’s favourite audio-visual Queer utopian rave is answering your Brighton Pride prayers and throwing an extended 8 hour day rave on Brighton Pride Sunday!

Expect a lineup of the latest & greatest Techno, Trance & Electro DJs from Brighton & London....

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Aeon.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Concorde 2

Madeira Shelter Hall, Madeira Dr, Brighton BN2 1EN
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.