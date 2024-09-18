DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tagua Tagua

The Shacklewell Arms
Wed, 18 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Based in São Paulo and formed in 2017, Tagua Tagua is led by songwriter and producer Felipe Puperi. After writing two EPs, “Tombamento Inevitável” (2017) and “Pedaço Vivo” (2018), Tagua Tagua released his first LP “Inteiro Metade” (2020).

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.

Lineup

Tagua Tagua

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

