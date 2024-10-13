DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Grammy-nominated African American vocal ensemble, SWEET HONEY IN THE ROCK® marks its’ 50TH ANNIVERSARY in November 2023 with a powerful three-year celebration that will honor its’ storied past and set the course for the future of the group, which has b...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.