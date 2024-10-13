DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sweet Honey in the Rock: 50th Anniversary

Barbican Hall
Sun, 13 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Grammy-nominated African American vocal ensemble, SWEET HONEY IN THE ROCK® marks its’ 50TH ANNIVERSARY in November 2023 with a powerful three-year celebration that will honor its’ storied past and set the course for the future of the group, which has b...

This is an 14+ event. Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Serious.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Sweet Honey in the Rock

Barbican Centre, Silk Street, London EC2Y 8DS
Doors open7:00 pm
2000 capacity
