Machine Girl’s blend of digital hardcore, DnB, footwork, and metal is undeniably heavy. Just don’t call it ‘industrial’: vocalist and producer Matt Stephenson prefers “fucked-up electronic punk”.
The Machine Girl project infiltrates every type of freak; ravers, punks, noisers, footworkists, metal fans, gamers, h/c kids, goth/industrialists and everything in between. Infamous for their cathartic, unpredictable performances and genre-agnostic catalog...
