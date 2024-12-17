Top track

Ghost

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Machine Girl

Phoenix Concert Theatre
Tue, 17 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
From CA$58.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ghost
Got a code?

About Machine Girl

Machine Girl’s blend of digital hardcore, DnB, footwork, and metal is undeniably heavy. Just don’t call it ‘industrial’: vocalist and producer Matt Stephenson prefers “fucked-up electronic punk”.

Posted by DICE

Event information

The Machine Girl project infiltrates every type of freak; ravers, punks, noisers, footworkists, metal fans, gamers, h/c kids, goth/industrialists and everything in between. Infamous for their cathartic, unpredictable performances and genre-agnostic catalog...

This is an All Ages event
Presented by Transmit Presents.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Machine Girl

Venue

Phoenix Concert Theatre

410 Sherbourne Street, Toronto, Ontario M4X 1K2, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.