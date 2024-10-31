Top track

All Dressed Up With Nowhere to Go

DISCOVERY ZONE

YES Basement
Thu, 31 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£14.30

All Dressed Up With Nowhere to Go
About

FORM Presents

DISCOVERY ZONE

+ Special Guests

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FORM.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Discovery Zone

Venue

YES Basement

38 Charles St, Manchester M1 7DB, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

